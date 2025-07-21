Current Dall Sheep Research in Alaska by onX Hunt

Join the Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers for an evening of science, sheep, and suds at Black Spruce Brewing Co. as Brad Wendling, Wildlife Biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G), shares the latest on Dall’s sheep research across Alaska.

Learn how biologists are monitoring population trends, habitat use, and the impacts of a changing landscape on this iconic mountain species. Whether you’re a hunter, hiker, conservationist, or just sheep-curious, this is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and hear directly from the field.

Come early, grab a locally crafted pint, and enjoy an informal, informative evening about one of Alaska’s most rugged and revered animals.

Free & open to the public.

RSVP on our event page: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/current_dall_s_sheep…

and your first beverage is on BHA!

*Until bar tab is met

We’ll also be raffling off an Aziak Equipment Ridgeline Tripod!

MSRP $349.99

This Pint Night is one is a series sponsored nationally by onX Hunt!

As are all of our Pint Nights, this will be a casual, fun way to meet fellow backcountry enthusiasts, swap stories and learn about BHA and our mission to conserve wild public lands, waters, and wildlife. BHA members advocate for public hunting and fishing and we work to maintain and improve access to places to hunt and fish. We also speak up for wildlife, guided by the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. Finally, we believe in and advocate for fair chase in pursuit of fish and game. If those ideals resonate with you, please come join us to learn more and maybe become part of BHA.

This event is free and open to all. Our friends at onX Hunt will provide a free, one-year Premium One State Membership for the first 15 attendees who initiate or renew a BHA membership at this event.