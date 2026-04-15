Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night Fundraiser
April 24 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm$55
Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night Fundraiser
Supporting Cub Scout Pack 42
Supporting Cub Scout Pack 42
Come paint a gorgeous Alaska-inspired scene featuring dall sheep + fireweed, and help support Cub Scout Pack 42 at the same time! This is a fun, relaxed paint night where you’ll be guided step-by-step—no experience needed. Stencils of the doll sheep will be available for all who need extra guidance with the outline!
Where: The Roundup Steakhouse
When: Thursday, April 24
Time: 6:30–8:30 PM
Food & drinks: Available for purchase while you paint
When: Thursday, April 24
Time: 6:30–8:30 PM
Food & drinks: Available for purchase while you paint
What to expect:
• Step-by-step painting tutorial
• All skill levels welcome
• A finished painting to take home
• A great night out for an awesome cause
• Step-by-step painting tutorial
• All skill levels welcome
• A finished painting to take home
• A great night out for an awesome cause
Instruction led by: Cheri & Lynn
Bring a friend, grab a bite, and come support the Cub Scouts!
Bring a friend, grab a bite, and come support the Cub Scouts!