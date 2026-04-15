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Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night Fundraiser

April 24 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
$55
🎨 Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night Fundraiser 🐏🌸
Supporting Cub Scout Pack 42
Come paint a gorgeous Alaska-inspired scene featuring dall sheep + fireweed, and help support Cub Scout Pack 42 at the same time! This is a fun, relaxed paint night where you’ll be guided step-by-step—no experience needed. Stencils of the doll sheep will be available for all who need extra guidance with the outline!
📍 Where: The Roundup Steakhouse
🗓 When: Thursday, April 24
⏰ Time: 6:30–8:30 PM
🍔 Food & drinks: Available for purchase while you paint
✨ What to expect:
• Step-by-step painting tutorial
• All skill levels welcome
• A finished painting to take home
• A great night out for an awesome cause
🎨 Instruction led by: Cheri & Lynn
Bring a friend, grab a bite, and come support the Cub Scouts!

Details

Venue

  • The Roundup Steakhouse
  • 2701 S Cushman St
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map