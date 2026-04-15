🎨 Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night Fundraiser 🐏🌸



Supporting Cub Scout Pack 42 Dall Sheep & Fireweed Paint Night FundraiserSupporting Cub Scout Pack 42

Come paint a gorgeous Alaska-inspired scene featuring dall sheep + fireweed, and help support Cub Scout Pack 42 at the same time! This is a fun, relaxed paint night where you’ll be guided step-by-step—no experience needed. Stencils of the doll sheep will be available for all who need extra guidance with the outline!







Where: The Roundup SteakhouseWhen: Thursday, April 24Time: 6:30–8:30 PMFood & drinks: Available for purchase while you paint



• Step-by-step painting tutorial

• All skill levels welcome

• A finished painting to take home

• A great night out for an awesome cause What to expect:• Step-by-step painting tutorial• All skill levels welcome• A finished painting to take home• A great night out for an awesome cause