Disney’s The Little Mermaid presented by Lathrop High School Theatre

January 22 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
$20

Lathrop High Music and Drama
Presents
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Dive Under the Sea with Lathrop High School Theatre!

Lathrop High School proudly presents
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
A splashy, spectacular musical adventure for the whole family!
Show Dates:
January 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 at 6:00 PM
January 24 & 31 at 1:00 PM
Location:
Hering Auditorium
Lathrop High School Theatre
901 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK
Prices:
Adults – $20
Students & Seniors – $12
Children under 5 – $5
Join Ariel, Sebastian, and the entire undersea cast as they bring this beloved Disney classic to life with unforgettable songs, stunning costumes, and dazzling effects. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic—tickets are going fast!
This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All Authorized Performance Materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Details

Venue

  • Lathrop High School
  • 901 Airport Way
    Fairbanks,     + Google Map

