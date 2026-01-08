Disney’s The Little Mermaid presented by Lathrop High School Theatre

Lathrop High Music and Drama

Presents

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Dive Under the Sea with Lathrop High School Theatre!

Lathrop High School proudly presents

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

A splashy, spectacular musical adventure for the whole family!

Show Dates:

January 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 at 6:00 PM

January 24 & 31 at 1:00 PM

Location:

Hering Auditorium

Lathrop High School Theatre

901 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

Prices:

Adults – $20

Students & Seniors – $12

Children under 5 – $5

Join Ariel, Sebastian, and the entire undersea cast as they bring this beloved Disney classic to life with unforgettable songs, stunning costumes, and dazzling effects. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic—tickets are going fast!