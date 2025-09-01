DOG FEST

Sunday, September 21st

NOON-5PM

Join us for our newest community centered event Bring your dog to enjoy a festival made for them!

GAMES & BOOTHS

• Bobbing for Bones, Pie Eating Contest, Treat in a Haystack, Paw Painting & more

VENDORS & ACTIVITES

• $10 nail trims

• Collar Charm Bar, Bandana Printing, Puppy Photo Booth, Pet Portraits by Joe LaMagna & more

• Shop with Sev’s Favorite Flavors & Doxies 2 Danes

RESCUE PET ADOPTIONS

• with Arctic German Shepherd Rescue and Best Friends Animal Rescue

Eat with Corn Diggity Dogs!

Support local animal rescues & nonprofits – profit from Dog Fest 2025 will be donated and evenly split between FMN Rescue, Straw For Dogs, Arctic German Shepherd Rescue, and Best Friends Animal Rescue!

This is going to be a great time for botj humans and doggos! There’s nothing quite like getting to watch your dog have this much fun!

We will continue to share more about this event as we get closer! Follow the event page to stay up to date

Dogs participating in the event must have proof of rabies vaccine, friendly, and on fixed leashes (no retractable or flexi- leashes).