Dog Wash Fundraiser Supporting GRRF

Got a muddy mutt? That purebred of yours looking less than pure? Has the rain turned your sleek sled dog into a soggy sludge dog? Are you realizing you can’t spell “maltese” without M-A-T-S? Then you need to stop by GRRF’s Dog Wash Fundraiser. You get the double benefit of supporting a wonderful rescue AND having someone else bride, cajole and wrestle your pooch into the tub for a change.

Support Levels are as follows:

Small Dogs: $45 (25 lbs or less)

Medium Dogs: $60 (26 lbs to 60 lbs)

Large Dogs: $80 (61 lbs and up)

Nail Trim: $10