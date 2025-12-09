Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown

After making their solo debuts in 1962, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson went on to change how we listen to traditional folk music, rock’n’roll and their own free-spirited brand of Americana soul.

Coming together again for a unique collaboration are Austin’s beloved Western swing and string band masters Hot Club of Cowtown (who once toured with Bob) and LA’s award-winning brass and harmony heavies Dustbowl Revival to bring you on a journey from Bob and Willie’s earliest old-time roots in Texas and Minnesota to their fearless modern sounds that have inspired millions.

Hot Club and Dustbowl will play classics and deep cuts from Bob and Willie’s whole catalogue and share their own originals, too.