Earth Day Fair and Makers Market

Join environmentally focused non-profits, businesses and makers for a day celebrating the earth and community!



Are a maker who follows the morals of sustainability and waste reduction?

Sign up to vend or lead a workshop here: Have a skill or information you would like to share?Are a maker who follows the morals of sustainability and waste reduction?Sign up to vend or lead a workshop here: https://forms.gle/7Przy22BEPd5C5Ry6