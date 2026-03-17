Earth Day Fair and Makers Market
April 18 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join environmentally focused non-profits, businesses and makers for a day celebrating the earth and community!
Have a skill or information you would like to share?
Are a maker who follows the morals of sustainability and waste reduction?
Sign up to vend or lead a workshop here: https://forms.gle/7Przy22BEPd5C5Ry6
Are a maker who follows the morals of sustainability and waste reduction?
Sign up to vend or lead a workshop here: https://forms.gle/7Przy22BEPd5C5Ry6