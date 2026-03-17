Easter at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum

Celebrate Easter with themed crafts and activities, prizes, fun twisted balloon animals and visits with the Easter bunny!

Online reservations for 1.5 hour-long playtimes are required*:

11am-12:30pm

12:45-2:15pm

2:30-4pm

*You can arrive any time during your chosen timeframe but playtime is limited to the allotted 1.5 hours. We’ll reset the museum after each session and will close temporarily before new guests arrive.

Cost:

$12 non-member

$3 member