Ecstatic Dance Y2K Style

Let’s dance! Saturday, October 24 from 7:00 – 9:00pm.

This ecstatic dance party is a way to let your body move freely without being told what you should do or how you should do it.

​Prepare for LIVE DJ Kayelayn, with 2000s music mixed in, blacklights, mocktails, and a goodie bag of 2000s memoirs to take you deep into nostalgia.

We begin with some time to mingle and enjoy delicious mocktails, with a variety of flavors and mixes to choose from.

Some invitations will be offered by Jade at the beginning of the dance party to drop into the space and the community around you. From there, find comfort in the supportive people around you as you dance to 2000s-inspired mixed music with our live DJ, letting go of structure and allowing your body to move in whatever way feels right for you in that moment.

To find closure with our dance party, we will stretch and move slowly, allowing for some quiet space to integrate and notice what may have shifted within us.

There will be more optional time to mingle and enjoy another mocktail afterward.

It is encouraged to wear something white, as we will have cool lights and this can really add to the scene.

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No experience is necessary. 2 mocktails and a gift bag are included.

Let’s party like it’s 2000-something!

$40 Early bird, $50 Regular