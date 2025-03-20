Eggstravaganza!
April 18 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Hop into Easter Fun!
Join us for an egg-citing Easter celebration filled with adorable bunnies, thrilling egg hunts, and fun for all ages!
Event Highlights:
Bunny Petting Zoo (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) – Meet the Easter Bunny’s fluffy friends!
Egg Hunt (6:20 PM – 7:40 PM) – Separate age groups for the ultimate hunting adventure!
Toddlers (1-4): 6:25 PM – 6:40 PM
Grade Schoolers (5-9): 6:45 PM – 7:00 PM
Middle Schoolers (10-13): 7:05 PM – 7:20 PM
Teens (14-17): Egg & Spoon Race – 7:25 PM – 7:40 PM
Adults: Complete a survey for a chance to win a family Easter basket!
All-Day Fun:
Coloring & Egg Painting Stations
Meet the Easter Bunny & Capture a Special Moment!
Bring your baskets, bring your smiles, and let’s make this Easter one to remember!