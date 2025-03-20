Eggstravaganza!

Hop into Easter Fun!

Join us for an egg-citing Easter celebration filled with adorable bunnies, thrilling egg hunts, and fun for all ages!





Event Highlights:Bunny Petting Zoo (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) – Meet the Easter Bunny’s fluffy friends!Egg Hunt (6:20 PM – 7:40 PM) – Separate age groups for the ultimate hunting adventure!

Toddlers (1-4): 6:25 PM – 6:40 PM

Grade Schoolers (5-9): 6:45 PM – 7:00 PM

Middle Schoolers (10-13): 7:05 PM – 7:20 PM

Teens (14-17): Egg & Spoon Race – 7:25 PM – 7:40 PM

Adults: Complete a survey for a chance to win a family Easter basket!





All-Day Fun:Coloring & Egg Painting StationsMeet the Easter Bunny & Capture a Special Moment!