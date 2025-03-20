« All Events

Eggstravaganza!

April 18 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

🐰🌸 Hop into Easter Fun! 🌸🐰
Join us for an egg-citing Easter celebration filled with adorable bunnies, thrilling egg hunts, and fun for all ages! 🎉🐣✨
 Event Highlights:
🐇 Bunny Petting Zoo (5:30 PM – 6:30 PM) – Meet the Easter Bunny’s fluffy friends! 🥕🐾
🥚 Egg Hunt (6:20 PM – 7:40 PM) – Separate age groups for the ultimate hunting adventure!
Toddlers (1-4): 6:25 PM – 6:40 PM
Grade Schoolers (5-9): 6:45 PM – 7:00 PM
Middle Schoolers (10-13): 7:05 PM – 7:20 PM
Teens (14-17): Egg & Spoon Race – 7:25 PM – 7:40 PM
 Adults: Complete a survey for a chance to win a family Easter basket! 🧺🎁
All-Day Fun:
🖌️ Coloring & Egg Painting Stations 🎨🥚
📸 Meet the Easter Bunny & Capture a Special Moment! 🐰📷
🌼 Bring your baskets, bring your smiles, and let’s make this Easter one to remember! 🌟🐣

Details

Date:
April 18
Time:
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Venue

North Haven Community Center
4168 Neely Rd.
Ft. Wainright, 99703 + Google Map