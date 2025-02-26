Emo Night at The Cabin!

Fairbanks, it’s time to relive the glory days of emo at The Cabin!







Date: February 28Time: 9 PM – CloseLocation: The Cabin, 901 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AKDJ Trax (Co-Host) spinning your favorite emo anthems!

Get ready for a night of raw emotions, throwback hits, and all the angsty vibes you love. Featuring music from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, and more!

$5 at the door | 21+ event