Emo Night at The Cabin!
February 28 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm$5
Fairbanks, it’s time to relive the glory days of emo at The Cabin!
Date: February 28
Time: 9 PM – Close
Location: The Cabin, 901 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK
DJ Trax (Co-Host) spinning your favorite emo anthems!
Get ready for a night of raw emotions, throwback hits, and all the angsty vibes you love. Featuring music from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, and more!
$5 at the door | 21+ event
Whether you’re still rocking that side-swept fringe or just want to scream along to your favorite anthems, this is your night! Tag your emo crew and let’s make it unforgettable!