Empty Bowls 2026

2026 Empty Bowls is coming up on April 4th! Local potters from the Fairbanks Potter’s Guild and SCAG (Student Ceramic Arts Guild at UAF) have joined together to make up to 1000 handmade bowls that will be sold at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank on Saturday April 4th. GCI sponsors the event each year and ALL proceeds go directly to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Bowl prices range from $10 – $35 and there is also a silent auction that closes at 1:30pm.