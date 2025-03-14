Fairbanks 50+ Art of Science and Aging

Foundation Health Partners & Fairbanks North Star Borough have joined to host this free opportunity to discover Fairbanks as an Age-Friendly Community. Visit with resources for independent, community-based, and facility-based services that support aging. Enjoy the many interactive presentations, demonstrations, and activities.

General Event Schedule:



Luncheon & Resource Fair

(Registration via FAIRBANKS NORTH STAR BOROUGH SENIOR RECOGNITION DAYLuncheon & Resource Fair(Registration via https://www.fnsb.gov/1193/Senior-Programs

Thursday, May 9th

Doors: 10:00 am

Lunch: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



(Registration via AK HEALTH FAIR SCREENINGS(Registration via https://alaskahealthfair.org/

Friday, May 10th

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

ART & SCIENCE OF AGING

Resource Fair, Demonstrations, and Free Classes

Friday, May 10th

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contact carol.anthony@foundationhealth.org with questions.