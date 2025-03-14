Fairbanks 50+ Art of Science and Aging
May 8 @ 10:00 am - May 10 @ 5:00 pm
Foundation Health Partners & Fairbanks North Star Borough have joined to host this free opportunity to discover Fairbanks as an Age-Friendly Community. Visit with resources for independent, community-based, and facility-based services that support aging. Enjoy the many interactive presentations, demonstrations, and activities.
General Event Schedule:
FAIRBANKS NORTH STAR BOROUGH SENIOR RECOGNITION DAY
Luncheon & Resource Fair
(Registration via https://www.fnsb.gov/1193/Senior-Programs )
Thursday, May 9th
Doors: 10:00 am
Lunch: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
AK HEALTH FAIR SCREENINGS
(Registration via https://alaskahealthfair.org/ )
Friday, May 10th
8:00 am – 2:00 pm
ART & SCIENCE OF AGING
Resource Fair, Demonstrations, and Free Classes
Friday, May 10th
8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Contact carol.anthony@foundationhealth.org with questions.