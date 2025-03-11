Fairbanks Art Studio Tour 2025

What’s it About?

The Fairbanks Artist Studio Tour is a three-day, self-guided event celebrating the creativity and talent of local artists. From May 2nd to May 4th, 2025, studios across Fairbanks and surrounding areas will open their doors, giving visitors an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the artistic process. This is a rare opportunity to meet the artists, explore their workspaces, and purchase artwork directly from the source.

What to Expect

Visit working artist studios across town, each offering a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

Meet and connect with artists in their creative environments.

Discover and purchase original art, including paintings, prints, textiles, ceramics, and more.

Explore artist pop-ups hosted at participating local businesses.

Enjoy interactive elements, such as artist talks, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops.

Agenda

5PM-10PM (drop by)

Friday, May 2nd – First Friday Kick-off event:

Meet participating artists, get a teaser of their work, and pick up your tote bag with a printed map, local goods, and sponsor offers. Enjoy a full bar, connect with fellow art lovers, and plan your weekend tour. Free and open to the public—come celebrate Fairbanks’ creative community!

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Studio Tours – Day 1

Day 1 of studio tours will focus on studios location in Downtown Fairbanks, Ester, and Goldstream.

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Studio Tours – Day 2

Day 1 of studio tours will focus on studios location Fairbanks and Two Rivers.

This event fosters community engagement, appreciation for the arts, and direct support for Fairbanks’ creative economy. Whether you’re an art collector, casual enthusiast, or simply curious about the talent in our city, the Fairbanks Artist Studio Tour is a chance to experience the local art scene in a personal, meaningful way.