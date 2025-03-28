First Friday with Kim McNett and Katelin Hiller

Fantastic Fens by Kim McNett

Kim McNett is a naturalist, artist, and wilderness adventurer living in Homer, Alaska. At the heart of her work is a curiosity and love for the natural world. McNett explores the intricacies of the natural world and blends scientific illustration into the realm of impression and imagination.

Fantastic Fens by Kim McNett is supported, in part, by a grant from the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional support from Rasmuson

Foundation.

Light + Variable by Katelin Hiller

Katelin Hiller explores landscapes and seasons in her mixed-media drawings. Hiller is informed by qualities of photography and focuses on light’s drama at a high latitude. Hiller’s drawings were made on the notion that we are not just connected to but rather part of the natural world, and the evidence is in our almost subconscious expression of and reaction to weather patterns.

Opening Reception

Join Fairbanks Arts for the First Friday opening reception to meet the artists and

experience the work firsthand.

This exhibition is free and open to the public, thanks to contributions from our

members and donors.