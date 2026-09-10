Fairbanks Fiber Festival 2026
October 9 @ 5:00 pm - October 11 @ 5:00 pm
Join us for the 11th annual Fairbanks Fiber Festival, a FREE family-friendly event celebrating all fiber arts including knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, quilting, embroidery, felting, sewing, basketry and more!
2026 FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
• Friday, Oct. 9 | 5-8pm
• Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10am-5pm
• Sunday, Oct. 11 | 10am-5pm
• Friday, Oct. 9 | 5-8pm
• Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10am-5pm
• Sunday, Oct. 11 | 10am-5pm
Location: Centennial Center in Pioneer Park
Enjoy a full weekend of workshops, hands-on demos, educational booths, a fiber tools & equipment sale, delicious food and much more.
Shop for yarn, fiber, home goods, gifts & more at our vibrant vendor marketplace featuring over 35 Alaskan fiber artists!
Workshop registration opens online September 1st!
For more details, visit: fairbanksfiberfestival.com
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The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a collaborative annual event, brought to you by the Fairbanks Fiber Festival Committee, Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, the Fairbanks Weavers and Spinners Guild, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and many volunteers!