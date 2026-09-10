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Fairbanks Fiber Festival 2026

October 9 @ 5:00 pm - October 11 @ 5:00 pm
Join us for the 11th annual Fairbanks Fiber Festival, a FREE family-friendly event celebrating all fiber arts including knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, quilting, embroidery, felting, sewing, basketry and more!
2026 FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
• Friday, Oct. 9 | 5-8pm
• Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10am-5pm
• Sunday, Oct. 11 | 10am-5pm
Location: Centennial Center in Pioneer Park
Enjoy a full weekend of workshops, hands-on demos, educational booths, a fiber tools & equipment sale, delicious food and much more.
Shop for yarn, fiber, home goods, gifts & more at our vibrant vendor marketplace featuring over 35 Alaskan fiber artists!
Workshop registration opens online September 1st!
For more details, visit: fairbanksfiberfestival.com
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The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a collaborative annual event, brought to you by the Fairbanks Fiber Festival Committee, Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, the Fairbanks Weavers and Spinners Guild, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and many volunteers!

Details

Venue

  • Alaskaland