Fairbanks Fiber Festival 2026

Join us for the 11th annual Fairbanks Fiber Festival, a FREE family-friendly event celebrating all fiber arts including knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, quilting, embroidery, felting, sewing, basketry and more!

2026 FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

• Friday, Oct. 9 | 5-8pm

• Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10am-5pm

• Sunday, Oct. 11 | 10am-5pm

Location: Centennial Center in Pioneer Park

Enjoy a full weekend of workshops, hands-on demos, educational booths, a fiber tools & equipment sale, delicious food and much more.

Shop for yarn, fiber, home goods, gifts & more at our vibrant vendor marketplace featuring over 35 Alaskan fiber artists!

Workshop registration opens online September 1st!

The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a collaborative annual event, brought to you by the Fairbanks Fiber Festival Committee, Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, the Fairbanks Weavers and Spinners Guild, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and many volunteers!