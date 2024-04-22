Fairbanks Food Truck Rally 2024

Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association is excited to invite you and your family to our 9th annual Fairbanks Food Truck Rally! Last year’s event brought over 40 different food and craft vendors.

This year we’re bringing back the delicious food and adding even more fun for the kids with exciting activities (TBA). Entry is completely FREE to the public! Come join us on Friday June 21st from 3 to 9pm at the FYSA Soccer Complex (1901 Wilbur St).

Make it a picnic for the whole family or stop by and try something new on your way to other evening plans. The complex will be open to the public and we encourage those who’d like to enjoy our beautiful green space to kick a ball around, play soccer tennis, fly a kite, toss a football or just enjoy an evening among friends.