Fairbanks Paddlers Annual Meeting

The Fairbanks Paddlers 2024 Annual Meeting will be held Friday, November 8th at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4448 Pikes Landing Road (across from the Princess Hotel off Airport Way). The public is welcome to attend, and we encourage new members to join us.

Schedule:

6:30 Doors open. Meet and greet old friends and new. Talk paddling trips. Help set out food.

7:00 Potluck Dinner. If your name starts with a letter between A and Z bring food! A roast turkey will be provided.

7:30 Short Business Meeting. We’ll review the year’s activities and elect board members.

7:50 Guest Presenters – Boat Repair and Maintenance Tips and Techniques

Presentation:

This year’s presentation will feature a series of short (10-12 minute) mini-presentations by local paddlers sharing their expertise on repairing and maintaining a variety of inflatable and rigid watercraft, including packrafts, rafts, IK’s, canoes, and kayaks.