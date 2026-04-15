Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Music Fest
May 29 @ 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm$77
The Fairbanks Tacos and Tequila Fest #2 Friday May 29th, 2026
The Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Fest #2 at THE TANANA VALLEY STATE FAIRGROUNDS
The Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Fest #2 at THE TANANA VALLEY STATE FAIRGROUNDS
2025 was the first year of T&T Fest and in 2026 we are going bigger and better with more Taco Vendors/options, More bars including a Frozen Margarita Station & a huge concert line up with Bone Thugs in Harmony, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Sugar Hill Gang, Furious 5 & DJ Skribble.
Tickets Available Here: https://tinyurl.com/7wa75pw5
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
** Doors Open – 3 p.m.
** Food Vendors and other booths – All Day.
** Car Show – All Day
** Monster Sampling – All Day.
** Food Vendors and other booths – All Day.
** Car Show – All Day
** Monster Sampling – All Day.
** Frozen Margarita Station – All Day
** Cigar Lounge – All Day
** Tequila Tasting – VIP’s Only 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
** Chihuahua Beauty Pageant – 6 p.m.
** Lucha Libre Wrestling – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
** DJ Skribble – Spinning throughout the day.
** Cigar Lounge – All Day
** Tequila Tasting – VIP’s Only 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
** Chihuahua Beauty Pageant – 6 p.m.
** Lucha Libre Wrestling – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
** DJ Skribble – Spinning throughout the day.
**Concert – 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
DETAILS/INFO:
** Must be 21 and older with a valid ID to attend.
** No outside food or drinks allowed in.
** No outside food or drinks allowed in.
** No big bags, back packs will be allowed and all other bags will be checked before entry. No weapons of any kind.
** Feel free to bring your own chairs & Blankets.
** Parking is free on the Fairgrounds Parking Lot.
** There is No Re-entry if you leave the concert.
** No Dogs or other pets allowed. (Unless they are certified service animals).
** This event is Rain or Shine.
This is an Erickson Unlimited Production