Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Music Fest

The Fairbanks Tacos and Tequila Fest #2 Friday May 29th, 2026

The Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Fest #2 at THE TANANA VALLEY STATE FAIRGROUNDS

2025 was the first year of T&T Fest and in 2026 we are going bigger and better with more Taco Vendors/options, More bars including a Frozen Margarita Station & a huge concert line up with Bone Thugs in Harmony, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Sugar Hill Gang, Furious 5 & DJ Skribble.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

** Doors Open – 3 p.m.

** Food Vendors and other booths – All Day.

** Car Show – All Day

** Monster Sampling – All Day.

** Frozen Margarita Station – All Day

** Cigar Lounge – All Day

** Tequila Tasting – VIP’s Only 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

** Chihuahua Beauty Pageant – 6 p.m.

** Lucha Libre Wrestling – 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

** DJ Skribble – Spinning throughout the day.

**Concert – 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

DETAILS/INFO:

** Must be 21 and older with a valid ID to attend.

** No outside food or drinks allowed in.

** No big bags, back packs will be allowed and all other bags will be checked before entry. No weapons of any kind.

** Feel free to bring your own chairs & Blankets.

** Parking is free on the Fairgrounds Parking Lot.

** There is No Re-entry if you leave the concert.

** No Dogs or other pets allowed. (Unless they are certified service animals).

** This event is Rain or Shine.

This is an Erickson Unlimited Production