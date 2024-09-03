FCA presents: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” meets the Tony Awards! Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different. It’s all improvised and it’s all funny.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Have you heard of the TONY awards? Well, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is … the PHONY Awards! Audience members write down made-up song titles and our master improvisers gather these suggestions and present them as “nominated songs” for this coveted award. What comes next are spontaneous scenes and songs filled with great dancing, catchy melodies and tons of laughter.

The audience votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns that song into a full-blown improvised musical, complete with memorable characters, witty dialog and plot twists galore. BNHM has been seen throughout the United States and in New York City at the Triad Theater, Tribeca Film Festival and New York Musical Theater Festival, among many other locations.

Don’t miss the next great American musical — it could be written by you!