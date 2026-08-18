FCA Presents Chris Funk: The Wonderist

Chris Funk has spent over 20 years dazzling audiences worldwide with his extraordinary fusion of music and magic. A gifted musician, he mastered piano, violin and guitar, earning top honors from the Royal Conservatory of Music by age 12. At 16, Chris began weaving his love for music into the art of magic, launching a career that has taken him to stages across the globe.

Seen on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, and Syfy’s Wizard Wars, Chris has brought his innovative style to some of the world’s most iconic venues, including Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, Tropicana, Venetian, and Rio casinos, Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and Disney Cruise Lines. From Sri Lanka to Chile, New York to Los Angeles, and everywhere in between, Chris Funk leaves audiences on their feet, earning standing ovations and acclaim for his unforgettable performances.