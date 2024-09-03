« All Events

FCA presents: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

February 14 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

$50

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3 — specializes in the art of feel-good music.

The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.’s and The Meters; and sprinkles of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar.

It’s a soul-jazz concoction that goes straight to your heart and head and makes your body break out in a sweat. Live, the band’s fiery and intuitive chemistry is unstoppable, brimming with improvisation, instant composition, imaginative takes on classic tunes, and a booty-shaking back catalog of soulful gems.

This performance is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Series.

February 14
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
$50
https://fairbanksconcert.org/project/delvon-lamarr-trio-2-14-25/

Fairbanks Concert Association
907-474-8081
info@fairbanksconcert.org
Hering Auditorium
901 Airport Way
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
(907) 452-3177

