FCA presents: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — or as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3 — specializes in the art of feel-good music.

The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette; a pinch of the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.’s and The Meters; and sprinkles of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar.

It’s a soul-jazz concoction that goes straight to your heart and head and makes your body break out in a sweat. Live, the band’s fiery and intuitive chemistry is unstoppable, brimming with improvisation, instant composition, imaginative takes on classic tunes, and a booty-shaking back catalog of soulful gems.

This performance is part of the Bill Stroecker Jazz Series.