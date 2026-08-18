FCA Presents Jake Shimabukuro

Hailed as the “Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro has redefined the ukulele for the 21st century. His groundbreaking artistry has captivated audiences across the globe with his masterful technique, innovative spirit and deeply expressive performances that seamlessly blend elements of jazz, rock, classical, blues, folk and traditional Hawaiian music.

Over the course of his career, Jake has released numerous acclaimed albums, collaborated with an array of legendary artists — including Bette Midler, Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley and Mick Fleetwood — and performed everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to the Hollywood Bowl and Kennedy Center. His most recent projects showcase both his dazzling technical command and his growing focus on emotional storytelling through music.

Beyond the stage, Jake is a passionate advocate for music education and community outreach, frequently performing at schools to inspire the next generation of musicians. Whether playing an intimate solo show or headlining with a full band, Jake continues to prove that the ukulele is an instrument of infinite possibilities — one that speaks a universal language of joy, connection and hope.