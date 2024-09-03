FCA presents: Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Gosh! It’s been 20 years since “Napoleon Dynamite” was released, and although much has changed since then, the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, “Napoleon Dynamite” is one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh — and laugh hard — over and over again.

This unique evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

The live show — perfect for the whole family — is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!

SPECIAL EVENT: Meet & Greet with Napoleon Dynamite

Meet fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) in a special meet and greet with optional photo. Only 50 tickets available!

March 15, 5-6 pm, $75 per person