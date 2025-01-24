February in the Bear Gallery: Root to Horizons & Another Norther

February in the Bear Gallery: Roots to Horizons by Tehya McLeod & Another Norther by J Maria Maldo

On View: February 7- March 1, 2025

First Friday Opening Reception:

Friday, February 7, 5–7 p.m.

(Gallery opens at noon on First Fridays)

Join Fairbanks Arts Association in the Bear Gallery this February for two

stunning exhibitions featuring new works by artists Tehya Mcleod and J. Maria Maldo.

Roots to Horizons by Tehya McLeod

Tehya McLeod, a local artist based in Fairbanks, creates work inspired by the Alaskan landscape and her deep connections to family and tradition. Through acrylic painting and printmaking, McLeod uses patterns and places to reflect on the traditions shape our sense of belonging and how those traditions change over time as we grow and build our individual futures.

Another Norther by J. Maria Maldo

J. Maria Maldo is a self-taught Native American artist influenced by both t

loneliness of being away from family and her devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Using highly pigmented inks and paints, Maldo creates movement with a variety of unconventional tools. Maldo comes from a small beach town located a few miles away from a larger industrial city. Her upbringing shaped her work by bringing in both natural and urbanization influence

Learn more about our February exhibitors at fairbanksarts.org!

Opening Reception

Join us for the First Friday opening reception to meet the artists and experience the work firsthand. This exhibition is free and open to the public, thanks to contributions from our donors and sponsors.