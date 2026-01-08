« All Events

Filipino American Society of Fairbanks Valentine Founders Day Ball

February 7 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
$100
❤️ AN EVENING OF ELEGANCE, CULTURE & CELEBRATION ❤️
Tickets are now available online for Fil-Am Fairbanks’ most anticipated formal event of the year!
Join us for a night of dinner, music, dancing, and community as we celebrate our Filipino heritage in an elegant setting at the Wedgewood Ballroom. This is a formal event and capacity is limited—early purchase is encouraged!
✨ What to expect:
• Formal evening
• Prime Rib Buffet Dinner
• No host bar
• 🎶 DJ-led dancing all night
• ✈️ Raffle prize: 2 roundtrip tickets donated by Alaska Airlines
• A beautiful night honoring and celebrating our Filipino community
This event is open to members and the public—invite friends, family, and anyone who loves to dress up and celebrate culture.
💃 Dress to impress. Celebrate with purpose. Create memories.
Tickets are all online and include processing fees:
⭐️ Early Bird: $100 through December 31
🎟️ Regular Price: $120 starting January 1
Ticket Sales End Jan 16!
Purchase Tickets online here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/…/fil-am-fairbanks-valentine…
Tickets can also be purchased in person during the Membership Drive on Jan 11 at Panda Express. Contact a Fil-Am Officer for details.

  • Wedgewood Resort
  • 212 Wedgewood Dr.
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map
  • Phone 8005284916