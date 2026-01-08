Filipino American Society of Fairbanks Valentine Founders Day Ball
February 7 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm$100
AN EVENING OF ELEGANCE, CULTURE & CELEBRATION
Tickets are now available online for Fil-Am Fairbanks’ most anticipated formal event of the year!
Join us for a night of dinner, music, dancing, and community as we celebrate our Filipino heritage in an elegant setting at the Wedgewood Ballroom. This is a formal event and capacity is limited—early purchase is encouraged!
What to expect:
• Formal evening
• Prime Rib Buffet Dinner
• No host bar
• DJ-led dancing all night
• Raffle prize: 2 roundtrip tickets donated by Alaska Airlines
• A beautiful night honoring and celebrating our Filipino community
This event is open to members and the public—invite friends, family, and anyone who loves to dress up and celebrate culture.
Dress to impress. Celebrate with purpose. Create memories.
Tickets are all online and include processing fees:
Early Bird: $100 through December 31
Regular Price: $120 starting January 1
Ticket Sales End Jan 16!
Purchase Tickets online here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/…/fil-am-fairbanks-valentine…
Tickets can also be purchased in person during the Membership Drive on Jan 11 at Panda Express. Contact a Fil-Am Officer for details.