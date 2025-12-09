Fire on Ice – Grand Chanukah Celebration and 7-Foot Ice Menorah Lighting

Fairbanks Jewish Center Presents:

FIRE ON ICE!



Thursday, December 18 at 6:00 PM, Golden Heart Plaza A grand Chanukah celebration and Ice Menorah LightingThursday, December 18 at 6:00 PM, Golden Heart Plaza

As Fairbanks enters its coldest, darkest week, we’ll gather to bring light, warmth, and festive joy to our city with:









A seven-foot hand-carved ice menorahA lively Chanukah musical performance with LA singer–songwriter Ely JaffeFresh donutsHot drinksFire pits for warmth

We’d love for you to join us, and we’d love for you to invite your family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who would enjoy a meaningful and joyful winter celebration. This is a Fairbanks-wide event open to everyone.

Come share the light and joy of Chanukah with us as we brighten the Fairbanks night!

Looking forward to celebrating together!