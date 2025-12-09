« All Events

Fire on Ice – Grand Chanukah Celebration and 7-Foot Ice Menorah Lighting

December 18 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fairbanks Jewish Center Presents:
🔥FIRE ON ICE!❄️
A grand Chanukah celebration and Ice Menorah Lighting 🕎❄️🥳
Thursday, December 18 at 6:00 PM, Golden Heart Plaza
As Fairbanks enters its coldest, darkest week, we’ll gather to bring light, warmth, and festive joy to our city with:
🕎 A seven-foot hand-carved ice menorah
🎤 A lively Chanukah musical performance with LA singer–songwriter Ely Jaffe
🍩 Fresh donuts
☕️ Hot drinks
🔥 Fire pits for warmth
We’d love for you to join us, and we’d love for you to invite your family, friends, coworkers, and anyone who would enjoy a meaningful and joyful winter celebration. This is a Fairbanks-wide event open to everyone.
Come share the light and joy of Chanukah with us as we brighten the Fairbanks night! ✨
Looking forward to celebrating together!

