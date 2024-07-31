First Friday: Aldona Jonaitis

“Art and animals have conversed from the Paleolithic to the present. For humans, art making is pleasure. Some animals, the horse in particular, have enhanced that pleasure for millennia. Our eyes luxuriate in their incomparable beauty, their calm understanding of our needs relax us to our cores, and we delight in communicating and expressing affection. During my art historical training, I gravitated towards artists who shared my love of the equine world: Classical Greek carvers, Renaissance bronzes, Edgar Degas’ paintings, Deborah Butterfield’s sculptures and so many more. My art strives to depict the multidimensional aspects of horses animated Parthenon carvings, realistic drawings of dressage, dynamic ink and charcoal drawings, horses peacefully sharing ideas and contemplating their world. Sometimes I use subtle tones, and other times vivid Fauvist and Abstract Expressionist hues. My joy of animals extends beyond horses—I also paint animals of my farm and the ravens who enjoy harassing them. My art gives me happiness, with the beauty of my subjects enhances that pleasure. These days are difficult for us all and I hope these images provide respite from our worries. Enjoy.” Aldona Jonaitis