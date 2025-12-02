First Friday at FSAF!

Give the gift of art, history, and culture of Fairbanks and Alaska this season!

The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival office has great gifts for the holiday season for every member of your family! From vintage posters dating back to 1982 featuring beautiful works of art from beloved and well-known local and Alaskan artists (some are even signed and already matted and framed), to beautiful art cards, jewelry, metal prints, paintings, clothing, collectible pins, and more — all by local and Alaskan artists that have been featured as Guest Artists with FSAF over the last 45 years since our founding.

We also have copies of books, including “Backwoods Broadway” written by Fairbanksan, Charlie Parr, detailing the history of Theater in Fairbanks and the few remaining copies for sale in Fairbanks of “Almost a Century” the recently published memoir from our co-founder, Jo Ryman Scott, and her long and impactful life, most of which took place in Alaska, including her co-founding and early years of success at the Festival.

We wish to open our doors for extended hours on December’s “First Friday” for you to shop and browse what we have on hand. Enjoy a complimentary cup of hot cocoa and some holiday goodies while you browse our shop and check off your shopping list.