First Friday at Gather

February 6 | 5 to 10 PM

Join us for an interactive, thought-provoking First Friday where our community can express love to Fairbanks and feel it reflected right back. There will be response walls, shared reflections, and space to slow down and take part in something meaningful together.

We will have live music, food from Toast, and a bar running that night. Also stop by the in-house microshops, Solstice Books and Alaskan Mystic Wonders, for even more First Friday fun.

This night also launches our February programming, including

2/7-2/14: The Week of Small Business Valentine Exchange

2/12: From Fairbanks, With Love: A Snail Mail Event

2/13: heartBEAT Presents: Funeral Horses

Leave with a little more love.