« All Events

First Friday at Northern Whimsy Studios

August 2 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Please Join us in our new location for a First Friday art showing with our featured artist Deanna Hemmen with Kid at HeART Studio. Live music, drinks and treats available from The Fudge Pot. Our drop-in art space will be open for you to create, enjoy art from our featured artist as well as shop our gift shop with 30+ Alaskan artists. Top it off with live music and it will be a night to remember! We hope to see you at Northern Whimsy Studios.

Details

Date:
August 2
Time:
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Website:
https://www.northernwhimsystudios.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawEUxfZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHeCpbM2nabJcMnIl9ZAvy808Oz-kLhEaOIlNW7KdThSdGPIKiDDpZBFTiw_aem_1FDGm5eK7SWzGE3nN3t_EQ

Venue

Northern Whimsy Studios
1504 Gillam Way
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map