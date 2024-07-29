First Friday at Northern Whimsy Studios

Please Join us in our new location for a First Friday art showing with our featured artist Deanna Hemmen with Kid at HeART Studio. Live music, drinks and treats available from The Fudge Pot. Our drop-in art space will be open for you to create, enjoy art from our featured artist as well as shop our gift shop with 30+ Alaskan artists. Top it off with live music and it will be a night to remember! We hope to see you at Northern Whimsy Studios.