First Friday: Dry Creek Studio and Batter & Crumb

Join us for an August First Friday featuring potter from Dry Creek Studio of Homer and treats from Batter and Crumb!

We are back and welcoming artists into our Factory Store for the fall and holiday season! And we could not be more excited to host Fairbanks’ own, Sarah Sims of Dry Creek Studio. Join us from 5-7 pm on August 2nd for a Fairbanks First Friday featuring this small batch Creator and Artist of functional Sgraffito Pottery. Sarah’s work is sure to fly off the shelf so make this an early First Friday stop! Now hailing from Homer, Alaska, Fairbanks is ready for Sarah’s first local event of 2024.

Don’t miss your chance to grab a snack from our friends at Batter and Crumb as well! We love their savory and sweet baked treats–find them during the week at their food hut at the corner of Airport and Cushman, yum!

Meet the artist, be social, and check out our stellar selection of home goods, woodenware, and gourmet food from around our amazing state.