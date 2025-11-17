First Friday Queer Market

Mark your calendars for the First Friday Queer Holiday Market!

Join us at the Dena Movement Commons on November 7 and December 5, from 5-9 PM, to celebrate the holiday season with LGBTQ2S+ creators and allies. Discover unique gifts and enjoy a warm, inclusive vibe at this festive community market.

Everyone is welcome to come, connect, and celebrate the spirit of the season.

Interested in showcasing your products? LGBTQ2S+ creators and allies/fam/comrades are invited to sign up! There are no vendor fees, and you can choose to participate on one or both dates. Reserve your spot here: bit.ly/fqcmarket25

For questions message us! We can’t wait to see you there!