First Friday: Quilt Alaska @ the Bear Gallery

July in the Bear Gallery: Quilt Alaska by Cabin Fever Quilters’ Guild

On View: July 5 – July 27, 2024

Opening Reception: Friday, July 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

(Gallery opens at noon on First Fridays)

Explore the colorful world of quilting in Interior Alaska at Quilt Alaska, where the Cabin Fever Quilters’ Guild showcases a stunning array of traditional and contemporary quilts. Open to all, this exhibition invites both seasoned quilters and newcomers to admire the diverse talents of our community. From classic designs to modern interpretations and even wearable art, discover the beauty and creativity woven into every stitch.

The show creates an opportunity for quilters to come together and display their work in a gallery setting, and for members of the public to see and learn about quilting in our community.

Cabin Fever Quilters’ Guild is a non-profit organization. Guild members share a passion for quilting. They meet each month and new members are always welcome. They are a community service-oriented group. They work with the Red Cross to provide quilts to fire victims and with Stevie’s Place to give quilts to children using their services. In addition, they work with the Quilts of Valor program to provide quilts for members of the military.

The show will contain a dynamic array of quilted visual art!

This show is free and open to the public thanks to our generous donors and sponsors.