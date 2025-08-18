First Friday with Anne Aleshire
September 5 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Anne Aleshire is a landscape painter based in Bent, New Mexico and Two Rivers, Alaska. Her work primarily focuses on capturing the beauty and serenity of the vast and ever-changing landscapes. Using a combination of plein air techniques and studio work, she excels in creating vibrant and dynamic compositions that evoke a strong sense of place.
Pictures will be on display at Hoarfrost tasting room from September 1st through September 22d.