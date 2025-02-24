First Friday with April Knox: Northern Landscapes of the Interior
March 7 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We are proud to announce a returning artist- April Knox!
Come to Hoarfrost in March to see a collection of recent oil paintings by April that celebrate living in and near Fairbanks, Alaska throughout the year. Showcasing the intimate winter light and the vibrant colors of our summers that define and connect our golden heart community.
March 21st from 5-8PM, April will be doing a live painting demonstration!