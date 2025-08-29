First Friday with Debby Bloom & Batter and Crumb

We are back for First Fridays! After a long and busy summer we are ready to kick off our fall and winter event series. Get out and enjoy a night out for a Fairbanks First Friday here in our factory store.

Join us from 4-7 pm on September 5th to meet Artist Debby Bloom, showing off her hand painted watercolors and acrylic paintings brought up just for this event. Plus all the goodies from local favorite Batter and Crumb!

“As an artist, I am intrigued by color and what can be amazing results from a simple brush stroke. Bold or delicate, washed or opaque, my work tends to represent an exaggerated and perhaps quirky view of our natural world. Raised in Northern California and then living in Alaska for many years, my paintings embrace the warm sensibilities of “the beach” and also the cold, wild and extremes of the very far North.”

Meet the artist, be social, and check out our stellar selection of home goods, woodenware, and gourmet food from around our amazing state.