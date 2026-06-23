First Friday with Emily Hudyma

Join us on Friday, July 3rd, for our First Friday featuring artist Emily Hudyma, traveling all the way from Palmer, Alaska, to share her beautiful work with us! We’ll kick things off at 3 pm, with your favorite cocktails pouring until 8 pm. Come meet the artist, browse her collection, sip something delicious, and spend a great summer evening with us at Hoarfrost. We’ll see you here!

Emily Hudyma is an Alaska-based artist inspired by the colors and light of the American Southwest. Focusing primarily on landscape painting, her work blends the rugged beauty of Alaska with the warmth and spirit of the desert capturing a deep connection to the natural world.