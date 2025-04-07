First Friday with Heidi Collins: Radiant
May 2 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Small works of bright, shimmering landscapes.
Heidi Collins is a mixed media artist using layers of watercolor, metallic watercolor and fine line marker and pen. This is her fourth Spring partnering with Hoarfrost.
Her work might be small in size, but it plays with light and color in big ways!
Heidi Collins is a local artist and arts educator. She is mom to two kind, funny, and creative girls. She is inspired by Fairbanks’ skies, and nature. She is encouraged by her daughters, family, friends, and students. #Supportlocalartists