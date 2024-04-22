« All Events

First Friday with Heidi Collins

May 3 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free
Nature’s vistas, valleys, lakeshores, seaside, tall grasses and deep woods are perfect for meandering. Each turn of the bend provides new views, or old favorites, perfect for clearing the mind and providing solace.
This is Heidi Collins fourth May with us at Hoarfrost. We are looking forward having her adorable paintings on display in our tasting room.
She is a local art educator who creates small scale mixed media watercolors. https://www.facebook.com/heidicollinsart

Details

Date:
May 3
Time:
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Hoarfrost Distilling
3501 Lathrop Street, Unit F
Fairbanks, 99701 United States

