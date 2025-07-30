« All Events

First Friday with Joni Simpson

August 1 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wait a minute… how is it almost August?!
Well, time flies when you’re having fun—and we’d love for you to join in the fun at our studio this First Friday!
With fireweed in full bloom, we thought it was only fitting to feature the amazing Joni Simpson of Fireweed Boutique as our guest artist this month. Joni creates stunning handcrafted bags—crossbodies, leather purses, water bottle carriers, bee bags, cork designs—you name it!
🖼️ Explore local art
🛍️ Shop unique handmade goods
🎶 Enjoy live music by Out of Nowhere
🍪 Grab a snack and hang out with great company
Whether you’re artsy or just art-curious, there’s a place for you here in our studio. Come say hi!
📍 Northern Whimsy 1504 Gillam Way, Fairbanks
📅 First Friday in August 08/01/25 5-8pm

August 1
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Northern Whimsy Studios
1504 Gillam Way
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map