First Friday with Joni Simpson

Wait a minute… how is it almost August?!

Well, time flies when you’re having fun—and we’d love for you to join in the fun at our studio this First Friday!

With fireweed in full bloom, we thought it was only fitting to feature the amazing Joni Simpson of Fireweed Boutique as our guest artist this month. Joni creates stunning handcrafted bags—crossbodies, leather purses, water bottle carriers, bee bags, cork designs—you name it!

Explore local art

Shop unique handmade goods

Enjoy live music by Out of Nowhere

Grab a snack and hang out with great company

Whether you’re artsy or just art-curious, there’s a place for you here in our studio. Come say hi!

Northern Whimsy 1504 Gillam Way, Fairbanks

First Friday in August 08/01/25 5-8pm