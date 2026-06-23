First Friday with LIVE Music from Hussy Hicks

This is a First Friday you don’t want to miss – not only will we have amazing local artists setup in the Taproom, but we will have incredible free live music out on the patio by the Hussy Hicks, who will be visiting from Australia! Their sound and energy are electric and we are so lucky to have them so let’s give them a warm Fairbanks welcome!

Hussy Hicks Bio:

Known for their killer live shows, Hussy Hicks captivate audiences with their infectious energy, tight harmonies, and musical versatility, creating an unforgettable performance that leaves fans wanting more every time.

Straddling the line between Folk, Blues, Country, Rock and Roots, the band have earned themselves a mighty reputation, growing, from festival openers to festival favourites, seeing the group now appear at the biggest blues, roots, folk and country festivals in Australia, the USA and across Europe while selling out their own tours across the three continents with Leesa Gentz’s soaring vocals and Julz Parker’s insane guitar work at the heart of their electrifying sound.

Since their formation in 2006, Hussy Hicks have built a loyal fanbase, with their latest studio album, Swimming in Uncertainty, reaching #1 on the ARIA Jazz & Blues Chart and topping the AIR Independent Album Chart. Their 2025 live album went straight to number one on the ARIA AUS Country Chart and was also ARIA Australian top 10 and #1 on the AIR Charts.

“Some artists need to be seen to be believed, and Hussy Hicks fit that category.” – Sarah Howells, Double J

“Hussy Hicks Rock!” – Michael Franti”

A not to be missed act that are ready for the world” – Peter Noble, Bluesfest Director

“These girls epitomise everything I admire about great music – instinct, passion, courage, creativity and a distinct refusal to compromise theirvision” – Kim Cheshire, Country Update Magazine”

Watching Julz Parker play her custom-made acoustic dreadnought is nothing short of breath-taking; a stark reminder of the huge gapbetween simply ‘playing guitar’ and the ability to make an instrument the extension of your musical imagination.”- Sabian Wilde, X Press Magazine

“Probably the best band you’ve never heard of” – Planet London