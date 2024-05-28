First Friday with Teal Francis

During the month of June, Teal Francis will have artwork on view at Black Spruce! Pieces will include screen prints and collages featuring unique creatures, shapes, and funky colors. Teal will be at Black Spruce for First Friday on June 7th from 5 to 8 pm with additional handmade pieces for sale including cups, ceramic animals, sweatshirts, shirts, and more.

Teal Francis is an artist living and working in Fairbanks. Born in Central Oregon, she has a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Nevada and a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado College. She has worked in printmaking studios in Seattle and Reno and currently works at KUAC and Fairbanks Arts Association. She is a printmaker, primarily working in screen printing; painter; sometimes sculptor; and aspiring sewist. She can be found online at tealfrancis.com and on Instagram at tealarrow.

Teal’s artwork is about open endedness and play in contrast to a world that often prioritizes seriousness, to-do lists, and productivity. The artwork is silly and odd because these ideas allow room for various interpretations. We cannot straightforwardly define what these creatures are, where they are, or what they are doing in relation to each other and the objects around them. In a sense, they are pointless, because to have a point is to narrow oneself to one single interpretation.