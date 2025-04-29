First Friday with Tiny Masterpieces by Sandra Westcott

Every First Friday of the Month, Northern Whimsy Studios Comes Alive!

Join us for an evening of art, music, and community as Northern Whimsy Studios hosts talented local artists and musicians for a night filled with creativity.

This May, we’re thrilled to feature Sandra Westcott, the artist behind Still Winter Studio. Sandra’s work explores the beauty of pattern, inspired by geometric forms, textiles, and the natural world. Her current focus is beadwork — using both traditional loom and off-loom beadweaving techniques to create contemporary, eye-catching earrings.

Her love of patterns also shines through her ink and watercolor pieces, often featuring Alaska’s wildlife, berries, and vegetables in fresh and thoughtful ways. In addition to her visual art, Sandra is a Certified Zentangle® Teacher, offering workshops designed to introduce students to this meditative and inspiring art form. Whether you’re curious about beads, brushwork, or Zentangle, Sandra’s classes offer the perfect space to explore, learn, and connect.

Alongside Sandra’s beautiful creations, you’ll also find an assortment of other small works of art — plus a hands-on opportunity to make your own mini masterpiece with Shrinky Dinks!

And to round out the evening, enjoy live music from Exit Only.

Make Northern Whimsy Studios part of your First Friday plans and join us for an unforgettable night of art, music, and creative fun!