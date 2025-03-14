We are pleased to announce that we will be partnering again with Alaska Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the UAF Pub to hold our annual screening of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

If you joined us for the IF4 or the Trout Tour films last year, you know that these film fest showings are always a blast with lots of prizes and inspiring films showcasing our sport.

Join us at the UAF Pub on April 6 for the 2025 showing of IF4! Doors will open at 6:30 PM and films will start at 7 PM

We will have some great prizes including a guided Delta Clearwater grayling fishing trip and top-notch outdoor gear donated courtesy of our awesome local sponsors.

Follow the Facebook event page for additional info!

Thanks and looking forward to seeing you at the film fest!