FMN Puppy Yoga

March 23 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

$25
Puppy Yoga
Sunday March 23rd | 11am
@ MAC FCU | 541 10th Ave
Our puppy yoga with Arctic Harvest tomorrow sold out! soo here is another opportunity to get your puppy fix in! Our 9 (yes, NINE) cereal litter puppies are so excited to meet you all!
Our friend, Michelle Brown, will lead an easy-going, beginner friendly yoga flow with plenty of time to stop and snuggle the puppies
buy your tickets here: buy-tickets.at/fmn/1619729
Tickets are required! Bring a mat if you have one! We have ~10 to share on a first come, first serve basis �
  • Funds help pay our veterinary expenses! See you all there

