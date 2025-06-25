« All Events

Foam Party at The Cabin

July 4 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

FOAM PARTY at The Cabin! 🫧🎉
With Touring Artist & DJ Tony Taylor The Artist
🧼 Get ready to get WILD in the foam! Join us for a high-energy night full of music, lights, and nonstop fun. The dance floor will be covered in FOAM as we turn The Cabin into a full-blown party zone. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind experience with music by touring Artist & DJ Tony Taylor The Artist!
📅 Date: Saturday, June 4th
🕘 Time: 9:00 PM
📍 Location: The Cabin | Fairbanks, AK
🎧 Sounds by:
DJ Tony Taylor The Artist — Bringing the heat with a live set packed with your favorite hip hop, pop, Latin, and party anthems.
📸 Foam. Vibes. Lights. Dancing. Come dressed to impress (and get soaked!).
🚨 21+ Event | Valid ID required

Details

Date:
July 4
Time:
9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Venue

The Cabin
901 Old Steese Hwy
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map