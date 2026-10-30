Fodo for Thought Potluck feat. Bread Line Inc

Join us for a community dinner with a presentation by Bread Line! Connect with like-minded folks, get a free hot meal, and learn about the amazing work Bread Line is doing to feed our community – and how you can be a part of it.

“Food for Thought” is a winter series of educational community potlucks focused on making actionable change in Interior Alaska. The speakers are Fairbanks-based organizers, educators, and local people doing good work. The series generally has a decolonial worldview and tries to tie Alaska-specific issues to larger systems. We will be hosting two dinners a month during the snowy season. This series is co-organized by the Alaska Peace Center, the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, and Fireweed Collective AK.