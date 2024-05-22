Folk School Science Series: Aurora

Will the aurora be out tonight?

Freezing temperatures and rugged charm aren’t the only reasons why people flock to Fairbanks. Find out what it is that makes Alaska one of the best places on the planet to see the aurora, and what your chances of catching it are this week.

Fairbanks-based scientist Dr Helena Buurman brings Alaska’s natural wonders to life through informal talks that educate and entertain the inner scientist in all of us.