Folk School Science Series: Earthquake

So you want to feel an earthquake?

Is feeling an earthquake on your bucket list? Then you’ve come to the right place! Alaska is the shakiest state in the U.S. where magnitude 7 earthquakes happen every five years. Learn where in Alaska you should visit if you are serious about checking off this particular bucket list item.

Fairbanks-based scientist Dr Helena Buurman brings Alaska’s natural wonders to life through informal talks that educate and entertain the inner scientist in all of us.